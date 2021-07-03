Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

OOMA stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.79 million, a P/E ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ooma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ooma by 98.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

