Open Platform Price Up 18.8% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $54,033.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018039 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 705.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.68 or 0.00741750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

