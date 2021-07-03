Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 31.8% in June

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 35,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,196. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

