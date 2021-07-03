Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Oportun Financial worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.