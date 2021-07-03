Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,716.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $35,788,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

