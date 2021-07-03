Oppenheimer Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $560.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $505.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $453.78.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $472.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.78. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $473.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.