Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

