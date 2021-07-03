Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.18. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $141.00.

