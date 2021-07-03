Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 5,958 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.