Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $65,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of IPAC opened at $66.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.21.

