Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

Oracle stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.62.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

