Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) PT Lowered to $12.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

ORTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $513.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

