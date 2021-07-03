Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,000 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $259.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,351. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

