Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 2.02% of G Squared Ascend I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSQD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

