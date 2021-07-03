Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 552,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,817. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

