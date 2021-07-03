Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases 300 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

NYSE AON traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.59. 926,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

