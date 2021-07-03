Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,124,482 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,124,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000. JOFF Fintech Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 9.38% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,104. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

