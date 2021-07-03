Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $4.07 Million Position in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 418,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

MIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

