Orient Walt 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $548,651.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $548,651.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00169226 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,677.21 or 1.00418361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.