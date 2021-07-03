Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 42,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.30. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.40.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $31,295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 470,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

