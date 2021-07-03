Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,917.0 days.
OVCHF stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.34.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
