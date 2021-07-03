PAID Network (PAID) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $808,635.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00169226 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,677.21 or 1.00418361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002938 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

