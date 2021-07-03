Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,816. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $311.89 and a 52 week high of $435.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

