Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,393 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $200.54. 1,402,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,487. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

