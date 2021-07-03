Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

