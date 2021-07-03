Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after purchasing an additional 496,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,002,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,293,000 after purchasing an additional 882,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 7,053,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.