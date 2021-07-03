Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $12.91 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,000. Linde makes up 2.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Linde by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 532,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

LIN stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $291.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

