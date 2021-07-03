Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,131. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $146.27 and a one year high of $270.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total transaction of $2,844,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,901 shares of company stock valued at $54,216,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

