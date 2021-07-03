Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, May 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $372.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

