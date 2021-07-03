Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

