Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $85,000 Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American Well by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $12.28 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWL. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.