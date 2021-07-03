Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,767,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,878,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,678,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTOCU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

