Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of LifeSci Acquisition II worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSAQ opened at $10.05 on Friday. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

