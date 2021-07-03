Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Acquires £18,575.48 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.61. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 502 ($6.56).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

