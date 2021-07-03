Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $17.22 million and $12.43 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $13.37 or 0.00038623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00140115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00169212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.82 or 0.99953361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

