Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PASG opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $837.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 559.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 181,452 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.