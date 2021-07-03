Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.20.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $73.66 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

