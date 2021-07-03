Paul J. Evanson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Stock

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Director Paul J. Evanson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZTAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

