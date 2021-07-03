PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.02 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,792.85 or 0.05298243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $107.86 million and $14.02 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00689822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00080525 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

