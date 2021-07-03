Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Down 46.4% in June

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKPH opened at $0.12 on Friday. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

