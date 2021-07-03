Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Down 46.4% in June

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PKPH opened at $0.12 on Friday. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
