Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002683 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $5,539.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,008,993 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

