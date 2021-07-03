PegNet Achieves Market Cap of $421,511.52 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $421,511.52 and $2,018.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00133636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,600.09 or 1.00217078 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

