Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

