Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) PT Raised to $36.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

