Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

