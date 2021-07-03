Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Peony has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $14,771.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,424,593 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

