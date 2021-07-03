PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of PEP opened at $148.91 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.47. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

