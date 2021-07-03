Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.59.

PEY opened at C$8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$1.82 and a one year high of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.26.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,288,601.10. Also, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,050 shares of company stock worth $155,134 and sold 80,915 shares worth $507,338.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

