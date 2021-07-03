Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Phantasma has a market cap of $15.94 million and $94,508.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,325.37 or 0.99920291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00034386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008043 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

