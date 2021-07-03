Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 44.0% in June

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,691. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $231.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

